Want to recreate your favorite pizzeria pizza at home? This New York style pizza dough recipe creates a flavorful, chewy crust that stands up to any toppings on the menu.

What is New York style pizza?

Unlike the billowy, delicate crust of Neapolitan pizza, New York style pizza crust is thin and chewy with a nicely browned, rounded edge. The flavor is less tangy than that of its classic Italian cousin, with a touch of sweetness and heft (thanks to the additions of sugar and olive oil) and just the right amount of salt.

Though my 1-Hour Pizza Dough and Overnight Dough qualify as New York style recipes, they both create crusts that are thicker and chewier than the pizzeria slices we all know and love. So, I've created this recipe for all you New York style purists out there. See? I really do believe in pizza for everyone!

How to Make the Best Pizzeria Pizza at Home

To achieve the right texture, you have to give this dough a little extra love (a.k.a. kneading). Either mix it by hand and knead it on the counter for about 7 minutes, or make much quicker work of it in a food processor. As you'll see in the photos, I prefer the latter method; why knead the dough by hand when the food processor can turbo-knead it in 15 to 20 seconds?

Once your dough is kneaded, divide it into pieces, ball them up, and transfer the balls to airtight containers. Then, put the containers in the fridge and let the dough cold ferment for 24 to 72 hours.

That's it! Take your pizza dough out of the fridge 2 or 3 hours before you plan to make New York style pizza (so the dough can come to room temperature), and preheat the oven to at least 500°F. Then, stretch or roll out the dough to large, thin rounds, spread them with sauce, and add your favorite cheese and toppings. (Pro tip: For an authentic-tasting New York pie, use either No-Cook Marinara or Slow-Cooked Pizza Sauce, freshly shredded whole milk low-moisture mozzarella, and a sprinkling of finely shredded parmesan on top.)

Finally, slide the topped pizza into the hot oven. Bake for 6 to 10 minutes, until the crust is evenly browned and the cheese is charred in spots. Bada bing! You've got homemade New York style pizza that rivals your favorite pizzeria.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote New York Style Pizza Dough Prep Time 15 mins Proofing Time 1 d 2 hrs Total Time 1 d 2 hrs 15 mins Makes: 2 or 3 balls (enough dough for two 12- to 14-inch pizzas or three 10-inch pizzas) Cost: $5 Equipment Food processor (optional)

Large bowl and dough whisk or wooden spoon

Airtight containers for proofing Ingredients 3 dipped and leveled cups (430 grams) bread flour

½ teaspoon instant dry yeast

1¾ teaspoons fine sea salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1¼ cups (296 grams) warm water

1½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil Instructions To mix the dough in a food processor: In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a dough blade or regular metal blade, combine the flour, yeast, salt, and sugar. Pulse a few times to mix everything together, then pour in the water and olive oil. Process until the dough comes together in a ball, then keep processing for 15 to 20 seconds.

To mix the dough by hand: Measure the flour, yeast, salt, and sugar into a large bowl. Stir the dry ingredients with a wooden spoon or dough whisk, then pour in the water and oil and mix until the dough comes together and all of the flour is incorporated.

Scrape the dough onto a floured countertop. If you mixed your dough by hand, flour your hands and knead the dough for about 7 minutes, until it forms a smooth ball that slowly springs back when you poke it gently with your finger. If you mixed your dough in a food processor, flip it until it's coated in flour, then knead it a few times, just until you've got a smooth, slightly tacky ball that doesn't stick to your hands.

Divide the dough into 2 or 3 equal-size pieces. (If you're making 12- to 14-inch pizzas, divide the dough in half; if you're making smaller pieces, divide the dough into 3 pieces.) Shape each piece of dough into a smooth ball, and place each ball in a separate airtight container. Refrigerate for 24 to 72 hours.

Take the dough out of the refrigerator about 2 hours before you plan to bake your pizza. (For best results, let your dough come fully to room temperature before you stretch or roll it out.) If you only plan to make one pizza, freeze the remaining ball(s) of dough for up to 3 months ( click here for more on freezing pizza dough ).

Preheat the oven to 500°F (if using a baking sheet) or as high as it will go (if using a baking stone/steel; place the stone/steel in the bottom third of the oven before you start preheating). Let the oven preheat for at least 30 minutes, preferably more like 1 hour. Then, if you’re using a baking stone or steel, switch the oven to Broil on high.

Roll or stretch out the dough to your preferred size. If you're working with a large ball, you'll get the best New York style results if you stretch or roll it out to a 14-inch round; if you're working with a smaller ball, aim for a 10-inch round. Pick the dough all over with the tines of a fork to prevent bubbles from forming in the oven.

Top your dough with your favorite sauce, cheese, and toppings. Transfer to the oven and bake until the crust is evenly browned and the cheese has browned in spots—8 to 10 minutes on the baking sheet, 6 to 8 minutes on the baking stone/steel.

Looking to explore different pizza dough recipes? Here are a few others to try: