This watermelon pizza is so easy to make that I hesitate to even call it a recipe. Just grab a ripe watermelon, a block of feta cheese, and a handful of fresh mint leaves, and get ready for some summery deliciousness!

Choose Your Watermelon Pizza Ingredients Wisely

The watermelon. You know what I'm going to say here. Watermelon is the star of this fruit pizza recipe, so make sure you get one that is fresh, in season, and vibrant in color. If you can, buy a local melon at your nearest farmers' market. I always prefer seedless varieties (yes, I'm fussy like that . . . or scarred by that watermelon-seed-growing-in-your-belly myth I was taught as a kid), but if you don't mind spitting out the seeds, any variety will be great.

The cheese. Pre-crumbled feta usually contains anti-clumping agents that can dull the flavor of the cheese and give it a harder texture. For best results, buy a block of the best feta you can find and crumble it yourself. You'll need 4 to 6 ounces, which is about half of a standard 8-ounce block.

The mint. Every ingredient shines through in this fruit pizza, so be just as picky about your mint as you are about your watermelon. If you've got some growing in the backyard, use that. Otherwise, look for a vibrant bunch at your farmers' market or grocery store, and make sure the leaves look alive and smell very . . . well . . . minty. The variety of mint you use is totally up to you. I happen to have spearmint growing in my pizza garden, but I bet Mojito mint or pineapple mint would be awesome.

The olive oil. Do you have a "special occasion" (read: expensive) bottle of finishing olive oil in your pantry? Use that! On the other hand, if you don't already have a fancy oil on hand, consider this the perfect excuse to splurge. Cardenas and Tubby Olive are two of my favorite sources for good olive oil here in Philly.

Extra-virgin olive oil Instructions Using a large, super-sharp knife, cut the watermelon in half. Then, cut two 1-inch-thick rounds from the widest parts of the watermelon (one from the cut side of one half, and one from the cut side of the other half). These will be your "pizzas." Cut up the rest of the pumpkin and save it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for other uses.

Place the watermelon rounds on a pretty serving board (with juice channels) or a large rimmed platter. (Avoid using a flat serving plate or board, since the watermelon will accumulate juice as it sits.) Cut each round of watermelon into 8 wedges. I used a pizza cutter for this, but you could also use the same knife from step 1 to save clean-up time.

Sprinkle some crumbled feta cheese over each watermelon slice, then use kitchen shears to snip the mint leaves on top. (Or, slice the mint leaves with a knife and scatter them on top.)

Season with salt (a pinch or two total should do it for all the slices), and drizzle with olive oil.

