The Ultimate Mushroom Pizza Recipe

Calling all mushroom lovers! This mushroom pizza recipe features four different types of fungi, plus two cheeses and fresh herbs for the perfect balance.

Not everyone is a mushroom person (my husband, for example, avoids them at all costs), but for those who are, pizza is a great way to celebrate these earthen treasures. Think of this mushroom pizza recipe as an opportunity to explore the many different flavors and nuances of the fungi world.

Veer from the go-to creminis and try a mix of shiitake, maitake, oyster, and portobello (as I did here). Swap in your favorite types of mushrooms — or that funky looking one you've been eyeing up at the farmers' market. (For a handy guide on buying and storing 'shrooms, click here.) The world, as they say, is your oyster mushroom.

A Few Tips

Though the following mushroom pizza recipe is super easy to follow, there are few things to keep in mind for the best possible results:

Don't cook your mushrooms until they're browning at the edges. Remember: after you sauté them, you'll be spreading the mushrooms on your dough and baking them in the oven. Just cook the 'shrooms until they release their liquid and are tender (3 to 5 minutes), then immediately remove the skillet from the heat. Keep your sauce simple. If you're a true mushroom pizza lover, then I'm assuming you'll want to actually taste the mushrooms in each slice . . . right? Though fungi do have a pungent flavor, it can be easily overshadowed by too many other ingredients. I find that my no-cook marinara sauce strikes the perfect balance with only four ingredients: tomatoes, garlic, oil, and a little salt. Experiment with different hard cheeses and fresh herbs. Mushrooms and parmesan cheese are a natural match, but slightly sweet Alpine cheeses like gruyere and aged gouda also play well with the mineral, umami flavors of fungi. Similarly, there are other fresh herbs that work just as well as chives here, such as tarragon, lemon balm, or parsley.

The Ultimate Mushroom Pizza This pizza is a true mushroom lover's dream, featuring four different types of mushrooms, two different cheeses, no-cook marinara sauce, and fresh chives. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 25 mins Makes: 1 (12- to 14-inch) pizza Equipment Cutting board and knife

Large skillet

Rolling pin (optional)

Large rimmed baking sheet or baking stone/steel

Pizza peel (optional) Ingredients 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound mixed fresh mushrooms (I used shiitake, maitake, portobello, and oyster mushrooms), chopped or sliced (discard thick stems; chop larger mushrooms like portobello into ½-inch pieces)

Fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

⅔ cup super-easy marinara sauce (or your favorite pizza sauce)

4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into ½-inch cubes

¼ cup finely shredded parmesan, gruyere, or aged gouda cheese

1 (14- to 16-ounce) ball pizza dough

Extra-virgin olive oil, for finishing (optional)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives Instructions Preheat the oven to 500°F (if using a baking sheet) or as high as it will go (if using a baking stone/steel; place the stone/steel in the bottom third of the oven before you start preheating). Let the oven preheat for at least 30 minutes. Then, if you’re using a baking stone or steel, switch the oven to Broil on high.

Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, a few pinches of salt, and a grind or two of black pepper. Cook until the mushrooms are just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and transfer the mushrooms to a paper towel–lined plate to drain off extra moisture.

Stretch or roll out your dough to a 12- to 14-inch circle, then transfer it to a baking sheet / pizza pan or a lightly floured pizza peel (if using a baking stone/steel).

Spoon the sauce onto the dough and spread it out evenly, leaving a ½-inch border all around. Top with half of the cooked mushrooms, then the mozzarella, and then the other half of the mushrooms. Finish with the parmesan cheese and sprinkle the top with a little salt and pepper.

Transfer the pizza to the oven and bake until the crust is golden and the cheese has browned in spots—8 to 10 minutes on the baking sheet, 6 to 8 minutes on the baking stone/steel.

Remove the pizza from the oven. Drizzle it lightly with olive oil (if using) and season with a pinch of salt, then sprinkle on the chopped fresh chives. Let the pizza cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.